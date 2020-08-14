Investigation underway as car owned by guard set on fire in Dublin

A car believed to be owned by a garda was set on fire in Dublin last night.

It happened outside the Bridewell Garda station on Chancery Street at around 10:30pm.

Dublin Fire Brigade attended the scene and the blaze was put out.

Officers say they are investigating all circumstances surrounding the criminal damage.

"Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the criminal damage of a car by fire which occurred on Chancery Street, Dublin 7 last night at approximately 10.30pm," a garda spokesperson said.

"The vehicle has been removed for technical examination. Enquiries are currently ongoing."