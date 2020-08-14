Investigation underway as car owned by guard set on fire in Dublin

The vehicle has been removed for technical examination, a garda spokesperson said
Dublin Fire Brigade attended the scene and the blaze was put out.

Friday, August 14, 2020 - 10:56 AM
Digital Desk staff

A car believed to be owned by a garda was set on fire in Dublin last night.

It happened outside the Bridewell Garda station on Chancery Street at around 10:30pm.

Officers say they are investigating all circumstances surrounding the criminal damage.

"Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the criminal damage of a car by fire which occurred on Chancery Street, Dublin 7 last night at approximately 10.30pm," a garda spokesperson said.

"The vehicle has been removed for technical examination. Enquiries are currently ongoing."

