Family and colleagues pay tribute to 'great friend' Adrian Donohoe as guilty verdict reached

A verdict at the Central Criminal Court which found Aaron Brady guilty of the capital murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe has been welcomed by the victim's family as well as the Garda Representative Association (GRA).

Det Garda Donohoe's wife Caroline spoke outside court shortly after the verdict was delivered.

"I would like to most sincerely thank the jury for sticking with this trial for so long, my Garda colleagues and the prosecution team. On behalf of Amy, Niall and myself, thank you very much," Mrs Donohoe said.

Det Garda Donohoe's brother Colm, who is also a Garda, paid tribute to those who investigated the case.

"This has been one of the most comprehensive investigations in the history of the State," Colm Donohoe said.

Mary and Colm Donohoe (sister and brother of the late Adrian Donohoe). Picture: Collins

"The professionalism and the quality of this investigation has been bourne out by the fact that it has been able to withstand the most robust and forensic examination by the defense in this case."

The president of the GRA, Jim Mulligan also welcomed the verdict, saying justice had been served. However, he warned that the case was still ongoing and there were other suspects who had yet to be brought to justice.

He said his thoughts were with the Donohoe family, friends and colleagues especially those who were with him when he was killed.

Mr Mulligan told RTÉ radio’s News at One that he hoped the verdict would start the process of closure and recovery from the trauma.

He said the case and the recent death of a serving member of the force in Castlerea had “brought it all home” that life could be cut short and that terrible things could happen to every member of the force when they went out to work every day.

Chief Superintendent Christopher Mangan speaking outside the Criminal Courts of Justice. Picture: Collins

The death of Detective Garda Donohoe had left a hole in the lives of his family, especially his young family, he said.

In a statement, the GRA paid tribute to "a great workmate and a great friend" and said they hope other suspects will be brought to justice.

“Our first thoughts are with the family of Adrian Donohoe. No verdict and no sentence can ever replace the life taken from them.

Adrian’s two children, who are still young, will never get their father back. Caroline, Adrian’s wife, will never get her husband back.

“We can only hope that today’s verdict begins the process of bringing healing and closure to Adrian’s family. We are conscious of other suspects being sought in connection with the incident in which Adrian was murdered and we fervently hope they too will be brought to justice.

“Adrian was a Detective Garda from a family steeped in Garda tradition. Our thoughts are with them and with Adrian’s Garda colleagues who lost a great workmate and a great friend on that fateful night seven-and-half years ago.”

Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe. Picture: Garda/PA Wire

On RTÉ radio’s News at One, Seamus Savage, a friend of the Donohoe family, told of how he had been told of the murder in a telephone call while he was at home watching television with his family. He had immediately called another friend, who was also a garda, who had said that “the news was bad.”

He and his wife immediately went to the home of Adrian and Caroline Donohoe.

“It got real then,” he said, adding it was an awful scene in the house.

There were tears everywhere.

He had thought it particularly sad that the Donohoe children Niall and Amy were upstairs asleep and woke up the next morning to the news of the death of their father.

Adrian Donohoe had been a committed member of St Patrick’s GAA club where he was involved with the youth teams. “He loved kids.”

Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe. Picture: Ciara Wilkinson.

Retired Garda Detective Inspector Pat Marry has paid tribute to US Homeland Security for their assistance in bringing Aaron Brady to justice for the murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe.

“They were superb people to deal with,” the retired detective told RTÉ radio’s News at One.

Homeland Security had assisted in tracing a total of 68 people in the US in relation to the case.

“We couldn’t have done it without their help. Some of the witnesses would not have come forward,” Mr Marry said.

Aaron Brady, who has been found guilty of the capital murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe. Picture: Ciara Wilkinson

He added that members of Homeland Security had told him that they regarded the murder of Detective Garda Donohoe as like the death of a colleague “one of our own.”

The case had been one of the most challenging in terms of the amount of evidence they had to cover including phones and phone data, he said.

Detective Garda Donohoe would have “worked his socks off” to solve the case if it had been any other member of the team who had been killed, he added.

He deserved nothing less than 110% as a colleague for justice to be served and I think we have done that.

Mr Marry said he hoped the decision would bring some solace to Det Garda Donohoe’s widow Caroline and their family.

