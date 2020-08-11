€100k of drugs seized after flats searched and package intercepted

Gardaí in Dublin and Revenue Officers have seized around €100,000 worth of drugs.

Officers searched two flats in the Dublin 8 area yesterday and arrested a man after cocaine, methamphetamine and GHB (Gamma-hydroxybutyrate) worth around €60,000 was found.

The man, aged in 40s, was arrested and is being questioned at Store Street Garda Station.

Officers who had seized a mobile phone during the search alerted gardaí to a package that was due to be delivered to Ireland from the UK today.

Revenue Officers were told and they intercepted a package containing €40,000 of methamphetamine.

Investigations are continuing.