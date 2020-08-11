Jury to continue deliberations tomorrow over Aaron Brady's capital murder charge

Jury to continue deliberations tomorrow over Aaron Brady's capital murder charge

Aaron Brady (pictured) is charged with the capital murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe in Co. Louth seven years ago. File Photo: Collins

Tuesday, August 11, 2020 - 14:54 PM
Rebecca Black, PA

A jury at the Central Criminal Court in Dublin is set to resume deliberations tomorrow in the case against Aaron Brady who is accused of murdering Garda Adrian Donohoe.

Aaron Brady, 29, of New Road, Crossmaglen, Co. Armagh, is charged with the capital murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe in Co. Louth seven years ago.

The 41-year-old detective was shot during the robbery of Lordship Credit Union in Bellurgan on January 25, 2013.

His widow Caroline along with other family members and Garda colleagues were among those at the Central Criminal Court today awaiting the jury’s verdict.

On Monday, Brady was found guilty by the jury of the robbery of approximately €7,000 in cash and cheques outside Lordship Credit Union.

Mr Donohoe had been on duty at the credit union in Bellurgan when he was shot and fatally wounded.

Brady has denied the murder charge.

The jury of five men and seven women are considering four potential verdicts, capital murder, murder, manslaughter or acquittal.

Read More

Teen charged in relation to car crash death of Kimberly O'Connor 50 yards from her home

Mr Justice Michael White told jurors that a majority verdict on the charge of capital murder will be accepted if at least 10 of them are in agreement.

The charge of capital murder includes an aggravating factor such as murdering a garda officer while on duty.

The jury will resume deliberations on Wednesday morning.

More in this section

117629374_10158456303918001_4708719719850066152_o.jpg Man arrested after suspected drugs worth €65,000 and €50,000 cash seized in Naas
Garda stock Teen arrested following assault in Tipperary
84160246_1041198706256928_1790478664912076800_n.jpg Teen charged in relation to car crash death of Kimberly O'Connor 50 yards from her home
donohoeplace: republic of irelandplace: northern ireland

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, August 8, 2020

  • 21
  • 28
  • 32
  • 33
  • 43
  • 47
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices