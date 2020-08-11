Man arrested after suspected drugs worth €65,000 and €50,000 cash seized in Naas

Gardaí in Kildare have arrested a man following the seizure of suspected drugs worth €65,000 and €50,000 in cash.

Gardaí from the Naas District, supported by Kildare Divisional Drugs and Detective Units, the Criminal Assets Bureau and Armed Support Unit, conducted searches of three premises this morning.

Two were domestic premises and one was a commercial garage.

The man, 26, was arrested during the course of these searches and is currently being detained at Naas Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Documentation and a small quantity of suspected cannabis herb (pending analysis) was also seized.

The arrest and today's searches are part of investigations into the distribution of controlled drugs in the area.

They follow on from the search of an apartment complex in Naas last Saturday where suspected cocaine with an estimated value of €50,000 (pending analysis), suspected cannabis herb to the value of €15,000 (pending analysis) and approximately €50,000 in cash, were seized.