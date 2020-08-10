Gardaí appeal for witnesses 'following a number of incidents' which resulted in man's death

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses “following a number of incidents which resulted in the death of a man” in Tallaght.

Gardaí said that shortly before midnight on Sunday, they received reports of shots being fired at a residence in the area around Tymon Road North.

No injuries were reported during this incident.

Following a further incident outside this residence, a man in his 50s was struck by a van which failed to remain at the scene.

The man was taken to Tallaght Hospital with serious injuries where he was later pronounced dead.

Gardaí said a post-mortem is currently underway.

They said that the offending vehicle was later located by Gardaí at Tymonville Gardens.

A man in his early 30s was arrested nearby. He is currently being detained at Tallaght Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Gardaí at Tallaght are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward.

They are particularly interested in a dark coloured hatchback car that was seen leaving the area around this time.

Gardaí are also appealing for any with camera footage, including dash-cam, to come forward.

Any road users who may havefootage who were travelling in the Tymon Road North area late last night or in the early hours of this morning is asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 6666 000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.