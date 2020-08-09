Two men arrested in connection with burglaries in Co Kildare

Two men arrested in connection with burglaries in Co Kildare

a vehicle failed to stop for Gardaí and a managed containment operation followed. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Sunday, August 09, 2020 - 12:32 PM
digital desk

Two men have been arrested in connection with three burglaries in Kildare this morning.

Gardaí began conducting searches after receiving reports of burglaries in the Maynooth and Celbridge areas in the early hours of this morning.

During this search, a vehicle failed to stop for Gardaí and a managed containment operation followed which ended when the vehicle came to a stop on the Cappagh Road in Dublin.

The occupants of the car, two men aged 35 and 25, were arrested a short time later.

Both men were brought to Leixlip Garda Station for questioning.

Investigations are ongoing.

