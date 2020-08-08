Pair arrested in connection with €3m heroin seizure remanded in custody

Mr Justice John Brennan said the charges were serious and refused bail for both men.
The discovery was made at Rosemount Business Park in Dublin on Thursday. File photo

Saturday, August 08, 2020 - 12:59 PM
Digital Desk staff

Two men have been remanded in custody in connection to a seizure of €3m worth of heroin.

The discovery was made at Rosemount Business Park in Dublin on Thursday.

Andrew Noonan with an address at Redhills Park, Ellistown Co Kildare and Keith Quinn of Monastery Gate Avenue in Clondalkin appeared in court this morning.

They have been charged with possession of illegal drugs and possession with the intent to supply.

Defence for Mr Noonan appealed for bail to be approved as the accused has four children and is tied to his community.

While the solicitor for Mr Quinn said he didn’t pose a flight risk as he has ties to the jurisdiction and a young daughter.

Arresting gardaí said owing to the serious charges and the large amount of drugs involved the applications should be refused.

Mr Justice John Brennan said the charges were serious and refused bail for both men.

Mr Quinn and Mr Noonan have been remanded in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court on August 13.

