Gardaí in Dublin 'investigating all the circumstance' following discovery of body in water at Mount Street

File image.
Friday, August 07, 2020 - 22:16 PM
Digital Desk staff

Gardaí are investigating following the discovery of a body in Dublin this evening.

A statement revealed that gardaí are “investigating all the circumstance” following the discovery of the body in the water at Mount Street.

They said that the body has since been removed to the city mortuary.

A post mortem is due to take place.

Gardaí are calling for anyone with information to come forward.

People with information are asked to contact Pearse Street Garda station on 01 666 9000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

