€240,000 cannabis grow-house discovered in Co Leitrim

Two men have been arrested following the discovery of a cannabis grow house containing €240,000 of suspected cannabis plants.

Approximately 300 cannabis plants were seized along with growing equipment including lights, fans, and an irrigation system.

The discovery was made by gardaí and detectives from the Sligo /Leitrim Division at a house in Carrigallen, Co Leitrim at approximately 10am on Friday.

Two men, both aged in their mid-20s, were arrested at the house and taken to Carrick on Shannon Garda Station where they were detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996. Investigations are ongoing.