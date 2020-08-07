Gardaí in Cork appeal for witnesses after burglary at business premises

Gardaí in Cork are appealing for witnesses to a burglary in the city.

They said in a statement that shortly before 1am today, a group entered a business premises on Sarsfield Road and stole a large volume of electronic equipment such as laptops, watches and headphones.

Gardaí attend the scene and carried out a patrol of the area but no arrests were made.

The Divisional Scenes of Crime Unit also attended and carried out a full examination of the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the Sarsfield Road or Spur Hill area of Cork City from 12am to 1.30am on August 7 to contact them.

They are particularly looking to speak to road users with camera footage.

Gardaí are also appealing to anyone who is offered to buy any laptops, watches or headphones to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Anglesea Street Garda Station on 021-4522000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any garda station.