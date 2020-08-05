Two men arrested in Co Tyrone in connection with New IRA activities

Cash has been seized and two men arrested following police raids on an alleged illegal waste disposal scheme with links to dissident republicans.

Four searches were made in the East Tyrone area as part of an ongoing investigation into criminality linked to the New IRA in the area.

A 41-year-old man and a 42-year-old man were arrested and taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite in Belfast for questioning.

Detective Chief Inspector Andrew Hamlin, from the PSNI's Terrorism Investigation Unit, said a substantial sum of cash was found concealed in a recycling bin and safe.

“Today’s search and arrest operation was in connection with illegal waste disposal by East Tyrone New IRA and associated criminal enterprises for the purposes of terrorist funding,” he said.

"During one of the searches carried out today, we uncovered a substantial sum of cash concealed in a recycling bin and safe. This has now been seized for further examination.

“We will continue to disrupt the criminal activities of violent dissident republicans as our focus is on keeping the community safe and protecting them from the threat posed by these violent groups through violence and exploitation.

But we need the help of the public.

“Our chances of success are vastly improved by support and information from the community as the search and arrest operation over the last two days demonstrates.

“I would strongly urge people to report any suspicions they have about dangerous and illegal activity in our community to police on 101 or alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous.”