PSNI investigating historic sex abuse allegations in Fermanagh make 10 arrests

The arrests were carried out in Fermanagh, Belfast and Derry today.
PSNI investigating historic sex abuse allegations in Fermanagh make 10 arrests
The Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Public Protection branch assured people that they "are continuing to work on the reports made to us over the past year". File photo
Tuesday, August 04, 2020 - 15:17 PM
PA

Detectives in the North investigating allegations of historic sex abuse in Co Fermanagh have arrested 10 people.

The suspects, aged between 63 and 78, were arrested in the Fermanagh, Belfast and Derry areas today.

One property in the Fermanagh area was also searched.

The police investigation has been ongoing since last year, when several people went public with claims of historical abuse.

Co Fermanagh newspaper the Impartial Reporter provided a platform for dozens of alleged victims to tell their stories.

Detective Superintendent Gary McDonald, from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Public Protection branch, said: “We are not in a position to elaborate further at this time as to the specific detail of each arrest, as these are very much live and ongoing investigations. However, I want to give reassurance to both the victims and the local community that we are continuing to work on the reports made to us over the past year.”

“There has been much local and social media speculation and commentary regarding these investigations.

“Our inquiries are ongoing and this includes ascertaining if there are any significant or relevant links between the alleged offending.

“In order to protect the integrity of each individual investigation and to allow for prompt and effective investigations, the team of investigating officers from Public Protection Branch felt it important that these 10 people were arrested and interviewed simultaneously to ensure the integrity of the interview process.

“As our inquiries are still continuing it would not be appropriate to comment further on the detail of specific cases at this time and we would encourage people to refrain from speculation as we continue our investigations.”

