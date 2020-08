A man was arrested early on Sunday morning in connection with alleged criminal damage to an ATM at a premises on Carr’s Hill, Cork.

Gardaí in Carrigaline who were on patrol arrested the man, aged 23, after observing him appearing to cause damage to the ATM, shortly after 2am.

He was later taken to Togher Garda Station and was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Investigations are ongoing, a Garda spokesman said.