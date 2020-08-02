Third-level students facing 'epidemic of sexual violence', says Rape Crisis Network

Thirty-five complaints of sexual assault and harassment have been reported to third-level institutes in the last three years.

According to the Sunday Times, IT Sligo has received 20 reports, UCD had 12 complaints while Trinity College picked up just one report.

A number of other colleges and universities declined to comment on reports they received.

A recent survey of 6,000 people has found that one in three female third-level students and one in eight males claim they were raped in college.

Dr Cliona Sadlier from the Rape Crisis Network said many incidents are still not being reported.

Ms Sadlier said: "35 doesn't reflect, at all, the crisis and the epidemic of sexual violence and sexual harassment that is being experienced by students right now across our institutions.

We welcome the new initiatives launched by Min @SimonHarrisTD today, particularly the new national HEI reporting system on consent framework implementation and national survey of student experiences of harassment and violence on campuses. #ItStopsNow https://t.co/8w3vSqwNnL pic.twitter.com/YAQjijVNZE — Womenscouncilireland (@NWCI) July 27, 2020

"So, what we are seeing here is two things. One is that students aren't engaging with the institutions, but secondly, the institutions aren't demonstrating a uniform way of recording and understanding the formal complaints that have come in to them."