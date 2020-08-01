Car chase ends with man's arrest after Dublin robbery

A man has been arrested and a firearm recovered following an armed robbery in Dublin.

The man was taken into custody following a car chase through a northside community.

Officers were called to the scene of the robbery in the Grange Road area of Baldoyle at around 4.30pm today.

They spotted a vehicle attempting to fled the area and gave chase.

That took them through the Darndale area of Coolock, before it came to an end and the man in his 30s was arrested.

He is currently being detained at Raheny Garda Station.

Nobody was injured in either the robbery or the pursuit.