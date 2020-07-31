Woman arrested after suspected cannabis grow house found in Cavan

Woman arrested after suspected cannabis grow house found in Cavan
Friday, July 31, 2020 - 16:46 PM
A woman has been arrested in Co Cavan after gardaí found a suspected cannabis grow house.

A large number of cannabis plants (pending analysis) and cannabis herb with a combined estimated value of €50,000 were discovered and seized by members of the Detective Unit attached to Bailieboro at a house in Ballyjamesduff Co Cavan.

The search took place at 1.30pm today and formed part of an intelligence-led operation.

Assistance was provided by the Armed Support Unit.

During this search other items associated with drug cultivation were also seized these included fans, heaters, lights and an irrigation system.

One woman in her mid 40s has been arrested and is currently in detained at Bailieboro Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

