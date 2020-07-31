Man accused of Cork car park hijacking remanded in custody

Friday, July 31, 2020 - 16:38 PM
Liam Heylin

A young man accused of carrying out an attempted knifepoint hijacking of a couple’s car in Cork city centre has been remanded in custody until August 12.

Inspector Jason Lynch said it was a very recent case and that directions were still awaited from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Judge Olann Kelleher remanded Tyler Lewis in custody to appear again at Cork District Court by video link from prison at the remand sitting of Cork District Court.

When Lewis, 20, was first before the court, it was alleged that a woman had a panic attack at the city centre car park when a stranger approached at seven o’clock in the evening and threatened to stab her boyfriend when they got into their car.

That was the main allegation made by Garda Mary Enneguess during a bail application by Tyler Lewis who was charged arising out of the investigation of the alleged hijacking.

Garda Enneguess charged Tyler Lewis, 20, who lives at an apartment at 140 North Main Street, Youghal, County Cork, with having a knife contrary to the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act on July 20 at Park It Here on Grand Parade.

During a bail application made by Lewis through his solicitor Daithí Ó Donnabháin, Garda Enneguess said a couple parked their car at the car park on Grand Parade on Tuesday afternoon.

They then returned to pick up the car and drive home at about 7pm.

“Returning to their vehicle, a male approached looking for a light. He was wearing yellow gloves," the court was told. 

After a few more questions they became nervous and they got into the car to leave.

“The young man got into the back of the car and the female jumped out (of the front passenger seat) in fear. He then produced what was described as a 15 cm knife. 

He pointed it at the driver of the vehicle and told the woman to get back in the car or he would stab her boyfriend. 

He shouted at her that he would stab her boyfriend.

“The female passenger had a panic attack. The defendant then fled the scene.”

