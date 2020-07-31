Gardaí arrest three protesters outside Eid prayer celebration in Croke Park

Gardaí arrest three protesters outside Eid prayer celebration in Croke Park
Security guards wearing face masks at Croke Park today.
Friday, July 31, 2020 - 13:52 PM

Three people who were protesting outside a Muslim event at Croke Park have been arrested.

Two women aged in their 20s and 40s, and one man in his 30s, were arrested for public order offences.

Over 200 people took part in the Eid Prayer Celebration today with more than 100 Muslims praying on the pitch.

Those arrested have been released without charge with files being prepared for the DPP.

After a month of fasting for Ramadan, Eid is normally a time for Muslims to meet, pray and celebrate.

The Archbishop of Dublin and Primate of Ireland, Diarmuid Martin, also attended the ceremony.

Gardaí said: "Gardaí attended a protest at Croke Park today.

"Two females (20s & 40s) and one male (30s) were arrested for public order offences. All have been released without charge with files being prepared for the DPP."

Read More

Eid prayers at Croke Park ‘symbol of religious unity during pandemic’

More in this section

Lisa Smith ISIS suspect Lisa Smith sent for trial to non-jury Special Criminal Court
Man with planet earth in hands Supreme Court quashes Government’s 'excessively vague' climate plan
FLAC: Need to learn from others' experience on personal insolvency law. Breach of trust justifies 11-year sentence for healthcare assistant, says rape crisis centre
muslimreligioneidplace: croke park

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, July 29, 2020

  • 3
  • 20
  • 25
  • 29
  • 31
  • 34
  • 14

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices