Gardaí arrest three protesters outside Eid prayer celebration in Croke Park

Three people who were protesting outside a Muslim event at Croke Park have been arrested.

Two women aged in their 20s and 40s, and one man in his 30s, were arrested for public order offences.

Over 200 people took part in the Eid Prayer Celebration today with more than 100 Muslims praying on the pitch.

Those arrested have been released without charge with files being prepared for the DPP.

After a month of fasting for Ramadan, Eid is normally a time for Muslims to meet, pray and celebrate.

The Archbishop of Dublin and Primate of Ireland, Diarmuid Martin, also attended the ceremony.

Gardaí said: "Gardaí attended a protest at Croke Park today.

"Two females (20s & 40s) and one male (30s) were arrested for public order offences. All have been released without charge with files being prepared for the DPP."