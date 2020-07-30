Prisoner charged with assaulting officer at Cork Prison

The prison officer suffered bruising to his face in the assault. Cells and landing area in the new Cork prison Picture: Eddie O'Hare
Thursday, July 30, 2020 - 17:25 PM
Liam Heylin

A prisoner who allegedly used a phone that prisoners are prohibited from using at Cork Prison lashed out at officers, resulting in him being charged with assault causing harm to one of them.

Patrick Fraher, formerly of Hillview Drive, Dungarvan, County Waterford, appeared in Cork District Court charged with assault causing harm to prison officer Michael Kelly at Cork Prison, Rathmore Road.

The Director of Public Prosecutions decided it was a suitable case to be dealt with summarily at Cork District Court. After hearing an outline of the allegations in the case against Fraher, Judge Olann Kelleher also accepted jurisdiction to deal with the case.

On the medical evidence, the prison officer suffered bruising to the left side of his face in the alleged assault.

Defence solicitor, Eddie Burke, asked for a copy of the prosecution statements to be sent to the defence to determine whether the accused would be pleading guilty or not guilty.

Court hears the alleged incident took place after Mr Fraher began using a prohibited phone 

Judge Kelleher put the case back until September 3 for that purpose.

Sergeant John Kelleher outlined the allegations in the case, stating, “On June 24, 2018, prison officer Michael Kelly made a statement of complaint alleging Patrick Fraher arrived on to A2 landing of the prison and began to use the phone on the wall that prisoners are forbidden to use.

“Officer Kelly directed him to desist. He refused and became abusive and threatening to the officer.

“Other officers arrived to assist and Patrick Fraher was again directed to stop using the phone.

“He refused. The officers moved in and he resisted, lashing out, during which he punched the officer in the face.”

