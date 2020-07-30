Ex-soldier from Cork gets two months for assaulting girlfriend

A former soldier has been jailed for attacking and robbing his girlfriend.

Jason O'Connor appeared at Letterkenny District Court in Co. Donegal on a range of charges.

Gardaí told the court that on March 21 last the 30-year-old turned up at his girlfriend's house in Killygordon and demanded to see his son.

He grabbed his girlfriend and pinned her against the wall, but left a short time later.

He managed to get into her Audi A4 car and stole €425 in cash from her wallet which was in the car.

He was later arrested by gardaí and the money was recovered.

O'Connor, with an address at Port Road in Letterkenny but who is originally from Cork, also pleaded guilty to stealing whiskey and vodka from Tesco in Letterkenny on January 22 last.

On April 15 last during the Covid-19 lockdown, O'Connor turned up at Letterkenny Garda station at 4.25am and demanded to see his aunt who was in custody.

He was told to leave the area but continued to shout abuse and was eventually arrested.

Solicitor Donagh Cleary said O'Connor had been in the Army but was forced to leave because of mental health issues.

He is now battling addictions with both drink and drugs, he added.

"He is usually not violent but admits he was wrong but cannot seem to help himself when he is drinking," said Mr Cleary.

Judge Paul Kelly sentenced O'Connor to two months for the assault on his girlfriend and was given another month to run concurrently for the public order incident at Letterkenny Garda station.

He was also fined €200 for stealing alcohol from Tesco.