Former Israeli soldier faces harassment charge over alleged behaviour toward English Market security man

A harassment charge was brought today against a former Israeli soldier in relation to his alleged behaviour towards a security man at the English Market in Cork.

Garda Derry O’Brien charged Ronen Tollman, 32, of no fixed address with harassing Declan Walsh on various dates between April 21 and 30 and threatening to kill him.

Tollman is also charged with threatening to kill Gary O’Donovan at O’Donovan’s off-licence on Oliver Plunkett Street, Cork, on Tuesday, May 5.

There is another charge of allegedly threatening to burn down this premises.

Tollman also faces a charge of stealing a bottle of wine on July 21, 2019 at the premises.

Other charges arising out of the same alleged incidents were withdrawn by the state, Inspector Jason Lynch said at Cork District Court.

Judge Olann Kelleher refused the bail application made by defence solicitor Eddie Burke on Tollman’s behalf as the defendant was remanded in custody for one week.

Garda O’Brien said the Director of Public Prosecutions directed trial by indictment in the case.