Revenue  will not oppose airline's High Court application

The Revenue Commissioners will not oppose an application to the High Court to approve a survival scheme for the regional airline CityJet.

During a brief hearing before the High Court yesterday, Mr Justice Michael Quinn heard that Revenue has obtained clarification from the airline's court appointed examiner on what it regards as important issues.

The examiner Mr Kieran Wallace of KPMG is recommending that the scheme, which has the support of the majority of the airline's creditors, be approved.

The hearing of the application to have the scheme formally approved by the High Court is fixed for later this week.