Revenue  will not oppose airline's High Court application

The court heard that revenue has received clarification from CityJet on what it regards as important issues. 
Revenue  will not oppose airline's High Court application
The hearing of the application is fixed for next week. File picture: iStock
Wednesday, July 29, 2020 - 12:19 PM

The Revenue Commissioners will not oppose an application to the High Court to approve a survival scheme for the regional airline CityJet.

During a brief hearing before the High Court yesterday, Mr Justice Michael Quinn heard that Revenue has obtained clarification from the airline's court appointed examiner on what it regards as important issues.

The examiner Mr Kieran Wallace of KPMG is recommending that the scheme, which has the support of the majority of the airline's creditors, be approved.

The hearing of the application to have the scheme formally approved by the High Court is fixed for later this week.

Read More

London airport demands end to ‘quarantine roulette’ after pre-tax loss of €1.2bn

More in this section

RM TK Maxx-2 Judge approves €18k settlement for girl who fractured foot on escalator when four
Dublinfourcourts.jpg Appeal extends sentence review date for teenager who tried to murder woman he met on dating app
SCA BS Gardaí warn of text scam pretending to be from AIB
cityjetrevenue#courts

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 25, 2020

  • 8
  • 11
  • 17
  • 19
  • 21
  • 39
  • 35

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices