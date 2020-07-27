Man seriously injured after being attacked and bundled into boot of car

Gardaí say they are investigating an assault and false imprisonment incident that happened in the St Margarets Road area of Finglas shortly after 2.30pm yesterday.
Monday, July 27, 2020 - 09:41 AM
Digital Desk staff

A man has been seriously injured after being attacked by a group of men in Dublin and bundled into the boot of car.

It is reported to have happened in broad daylight in Finglas.

It is reported a man in his 20s was attacked by a group of men before being put into the boot of a car and driven away.

He was later released at a different location.

Gardaí on patrol discovered the man and he was taken to Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown for treatment.

His injuries are described as serious but not life-threatening.

No arrests have been made but Gardaí have seized a vehicle that is to undergo an examination.

