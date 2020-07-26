Man arrested as €161,000 of suspected cocaine seized in Laois

Gardaí also seized more than €7,000 in cash, mobile phones and other drug-related paraphernalia.
Man arrested as €161,000 of suspected cocaine seized in Laois
Gardaí have seized €161,000 worth of cocaine ,pending analysis, in Laois yesterday. Picture: Gardaí
Sunday, July 26, 2020 - 10:13 AM
Digital Desk staff

A man has been arrested after gardaí seized €161,000 worth of suspected drugs in Laois.

Gardaí seized €161,000 worth of cocaine, pending analysis, following a search of a house in the Patrick Street area of Portarlington yesterday.

A man in his early 20s was arrested.

Gardaí also seized more than €7,000 in cash, mobile phones and other drug-related paraphernalia that was discovered during the search.

The arrested man is currently detained at Portlaoise Garda Station under Section of 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Gardaí said that investigations are ongoing.

Read More

Bill to outlaw revenge porn must be prioritised by new government, says Howlin

More in this section

89360384_10157900695103001_43891894295461888_o.jpg Assets worth almost €75k seized in Louth as part of Operation Stratus
Courts of Criminal Justice, Dublin Accused told gardaí he stopped having sex with alleged rape victim 'the second she asked me', trial hears
Aaron Brady2 Prosecution claims Aaron Brady wore Garda Adrian Donohoe shooting like 'badge of honour'

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 25, 2020

  • 8
  • 11
  • 17
  • 19
  • 21
  • 39
  • 35

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices