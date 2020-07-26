Man arrested as €161,000 of suspected cocaine seized in Laois

A man has been arrested after gardaí seized €161,000 worth of suspected drugs in Laois.

Gardaí seized €161,000 worth of cocaine, pending analysis, following a search of a house in the Patrick Street area of Portarlington yesterday.

A man in his early 20s was arrested.

Gardaí also seized more than €7,000 in cash, mobile phones and other drug-related paraphernalia that was discovered during the search.

The arrested man is currently detained at Portlaoise Garda Station under Section of 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Gardaí said that investigations are ongoing.