Criminal Assets Bureau publishes first strategic plan

All members of the inter-agency body will remain anonymous however, due to the dangerous nature of their work. Picture: File photo

Friday, July 24, 2020 - 15:24 PM
A strategic plan from the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) has been made public for the first time.

All members of the inter-agency body will remain anonymous however, due to the dangerous nature of their work.

Currently, over 470 people from three arms of the State, including Gardaí and the Revenue Commissioners are working as Criminal Profilers.

Fine Gael TD Neale Richmond says the group is working to suffocate organisations that destroy communities.

"It is also to make sure you don't allow criminals to expand their operations," said Deputy Richmond.

"That is why it is so important that we see CAB continue to work to really stamp out those organised criminals who heap absolute misery onto the streets of our capital every day.

"I really welcome this public strategic plan and more power to the officers involved going forward."

