'Victim of violent acts' jailed for carrying knife six times in Cork city

A man was caught carrying a knife in Cork city on six separate occasions and today he was jailed for 18 months for these and other crimes.

Judge Olann Kelleher remarked on the serious concern about knife-related crime in the city as he sentenced Dean Madden at Cork District Court.

Madden had told gardaí that he was carrying a knife for his own protection while on the streets.

Defence solicitor Frank Buttimer said in the course of an outline of the defendant’s background: “He has been the victim of some violent acts.”

Judge Kelleher said: “He cannot be carrying knives in the city, it is a danger to himself and everyone else. The court has to mark that.”

Sergeant John Kelleher outlined the background to the crimes committed by Madden, formerly of Lagan Grove, Mayfield, Cork.

The judge also expressed concern about a theft. On November 16, 2019, a man left a wallet containing €1,300 on the counter of the post office in Montenotte and left without it. The defendant entered afterwards and removed it.

Judge Kelleher noted from the statement of this theft victim that it had shaken his confidence and he found himself scared and much more conscious of everything going on around him.

The sergeant said that, on December 13, 2019, at Carroll’s Quay car park, an area known for drug use, Madden had cannabis resin and a concealed knife.

As well as having the knife that time, he admitted having a knife on five other occasions at Devonshire St, Shandon St, at Lagan Grove, and twice on St Patrick’s St.

Madden also admitted breaking into a car at Kerry Road, Mayfield, on May 26.

Finally, he confessed to stealing a bottle of coke and roll of tinfoil at Euro Giant, North Main St, on April 23.

Mr Buttimer said the accused had lost his family through his heroin addiction. The solicitor said that while the accused did go for addiction treatment, he did not follow through with aftercare.