'Victim of violent acts' jailed for carrying knife six times in Cork city

'Victim of violent acts' jailed for carrying knife six times in Cork city
Dean Madden did not follow through with aftercare for his heroin addiction
Thursday, July 23, 2020 - 17:44 PM

A man was caught carrying a knife in Cork city on six separate occasions and today he was jailed for 18 months for these and other crimes.

Judge Olann Kelleher remarked on the serious concern about knife-related crime in the city as he sentenced Dean Madden at Cork District Court.

Madden had told gardaí that he was carrying a knife for his own protection while on the streets.

Defence solicitor Frank Buttimer said in the course of an outline of the defendant’s background: “He has been the victim of some violent acts.” 

Judge Kelleher said: “He cannot be carrying knives in the city, it is a danger to himself and everyone else. The court has to mark that.” 

Sergeant John Kelleher outlined the background to the crimes committed by Madden, formerly of Lagan Grove, Mayfield, Cork.

The judge also expressed concern about a theft. On November 16, 2019, a man left a wallet containing €1,300 on the counter of the post office in Montenotte and left without it. The defendant entered afterwards and removed it.

Read More

Alleged rape victim tells trial she did not believe family of accused would help her

Judge Kelleher noted from the statement of this theft victim that it had shaken his confidence and he found himself scared and much more conscious of everything going on around him.

The sergeant said that, on December 13, 2019, at Carroll’s Quay car park, an area known for drug use, Madden had cannabis resin and a concealed knife.

As well as having the knife that time, he admitted having a knife on five other occasions at Devonshire St, Shandon St, at Lagan Grove, and twice on St Patrick’s St.

Madden also admitted breaking into a car at Kerry Road, Mayfield, on May 26.

Finally, he confessed to stealing a bottle of coke and roll of tinfoil at Euro Giant, North Main St, on April 23.

Mr Buttimer said the accused had lost his family through his heroin addiction. The solicitor said that while the accused did go for addiction treatment, he did not follow through with aftercare.

Read More

€1k stolen with sleight of hand 'like a three-card trick'

More in this section

File Photo Former Labour Court chairman Kevin Duffy has described the recent threatened garda strike as tantamount to a mutiny. Banned driver threatened to punch garda in the face, court hears
Criminal Courts of Justice Alleged rape victim tells trial she did not believe family of accused would help her
20200722_Ennis_Court_%2c%20Ioan_Zomant_0006 Perfume thief who confessed after seeing himself on RTÉ’s Crimecall is jailed
#courtsheroinknife crimeplace: cork city

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, July 22, 2020

  • 3
  • 10
  • 11
  • 27
  • 28
  • 33
  • 35

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices