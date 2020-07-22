Man due in court in connection with €3.5m international invoice fraud operation

Man due in court in connection with €3.5m international invoice fraud operation
File photo. Picture: iStock
Wednesday, July 22, 2020 - 10:41 AM
Digital Desk staff

A man is due in court in connection with a €3.5 million international invoice fraud operation.

It is estimated an organised crime gang has laundered the money through a network of bank accounts set up by Italian nationals, Romanian nationals and other nationalities.

Two men were arrested in Glasnevin and Portobello in Dublin in connection with the fraud earlier this week. following a surveillance operation.

A 45-year-old man has been charged and is due in court today. 

A 27-year-old man has been released without charge with a file being prepared for the DPP.

Read More

Funeral for CervicalCheck campaigner Ruth Morrissey being held

More in this section

Scales of justice and Gavel on wooden table and Lawyer or Judge working with agreement in Courtroom, Justice and Law concept Courts handled 445,000 criminal matters in 2019, annual report reveals
gardacar Investigation after two women found dead at homeless service
Luke Kelly statues defaced Man charged over damage to Luke Kelly statue in Dublin
#courtscourtfrauddublin

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 18, 2020

  • 12
  • 14
  • 25
  • 27
  • 40
  • 44
  • 2

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices