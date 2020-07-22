Man due in court in connection with €3.5m international invoice fraud operation

A man is due in court in connection with a €3.5 million international invoice fraud operation.

It is estimated an organised crime gang has laundered the money through a network of bank accounts set up by Italian nationals, Romanian nationals and other nationalities.

Two men were arrested in Glasnevin and Portobello in Dublin in connection with the fraud earlier this week. following a surveillance operation.

A 45-year-old man has been charged and is due in court today.

A 27-year-old man has been released without charge with a file being prepared for the DPP.