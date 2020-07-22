Gardaí issue appeal after 13 caravans stolen since March 2020

Gardaí appeal to caravan and camper owners to park smart following thefts Gardaí are appealing for caravan and camper van owners to park smart following a number of thefts.

Gardaí have said there has been a cluster of recent thefts with 13 caravans being stolen since March 2020.

A caravan worth around €4,000 was stolen from a yard in July.

The owner had no record of any serial number or chassis number or image of the caravan, which can make it very hard to recover.

Gardaí were however able to recover the caravan which has since been returned to the owner.

“With ‘staycations’ expected to rise this year, and more people using caravans and campervans, there is a need to be extra vigilant with their security,” said Crime Prevention Officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

“As a campervan owner myself, I always make sure we have the hitch lock on when we are parked up for the evening or when it’s not in use.

We have also invested in a tracking device, they can be purchased for around €150, so if our campervan was ever stolen there is a better chance of getting it back.

As part of the Park Smart appeal, Gardaí said that €30m worth of items has been stolen from vehicles in the last four years.

They said the caravans and campervans are no different and should be keep secure with no valuables left inside, if possible.

A statement revealed that since 2019, there has been 43 theft of caravans and campervans.

The value of some of the caravans and campervans that have been stolen ranges in value from €1,000 to €30,000.

The hard have issued the following crime prevention advice:

· Ensure a good quality hitch lock and wheel clamps are in place and that the caravan is locked to a secure point

· Get an alarm fitted if one is not already in place

· Keep valuables out of sight and remove when not in use

· Ensure windows and doors are locked

· Park in a well-lit area. Keep a light on if leaving unattended overnight

· Use a cover when not in use. This may deter thieves as pulling off a cover can be noisy and add to the time taken to steal the caravan

· Keep good records of all serial numbers, unique markings, image of the caravan/campervan etc. Keep documents secure.

· Consider voluntarily registering your caravan with the Central Registration and Identification Scheme.

Sgt Leetch added: “A caravan or campervan can be a very expensive, and the items you have inside them could be irreplaceable if they hold a sentimental value.

“I would recommend that you keep valuables out of sight and make sure everything is locked when you go out.

“Criminals are opportunistic so whilst you may think that its fine whilst you pop out for half an hour, you never know. Don’t give them the opportunity by not securing it.

“Please make sure you park smart and lock up your caravan or campervan no matter where you are.

“If something is stolen from you, not matter what it is, call the Gardaí immediately.”