Man charged in connection with hijacking in Cork city
Wednesday, July 22, 2020 - 09:03 AM
Digital Desk staff

A man has been charged in connection with an attempted hijacking in Cork.

He is due before Cork City District Court this morning.

Gardaí said that a man in his late teens was arrested yesterday in relation to the incident.

The incident occurred on Grand Parade at around 7pm on Monday.

Gardaí said a man approached a car that was parked on Grand Parade and threatened the two occupants.

He demanded that they drive him to a destination and jumped into the back seat of the car where he produced what is believed to be a knife.

The car remained stationary and the man ran from the scene in the direction of Bishop Lucy Park.

Gardaí said that no one was injured during the incident.

A statement revealed that the incident was reported to gardaí in Anglesea Street and a description of the suspect was circulated to all gardaí in the area.

Members of the City Centre Policing Unit in Cork City carried out a patrol of the area and arrested a man.

