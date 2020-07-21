Man allegedly raped woman after meeting her in GAA club, trial told

This is the first trial that has taken place in the Courts of Criminal Justice since the onset of the pandemic.
Man allegedly raped woman after meeting her in GAA club, trial told
Courts of Criminal Justice, Dublin, where the trial is taking place before Mr Justice Paul McDermott and a jury of five women and seven men. File photo.
Tuesday, July 21, 2020 - 16:31 PM
Brion Hoban

A Westmeath man is alleged to have anally raped a woman in his home after meeting her in a GAA club, a trial has heard.

The 33-year-old man has pleaded not guilty at the Central Criminal Court to anal rape on January 1, 2017.

This is the first trial that has taken place in the Courts of Criminal Justice since the onset of the pandemic.

The jurors were brought into the court by the jury minder in groups of three rather than all at once, which would be the normal practice.

Six of the jurors sat on single spaced out chairs at the back of the courtroom rather than sitting in the jury box. The remaining six jurors sat in spaced out seating in the jury box.

In her opening address to the jury today, Orla Crowe SC, prosecuting, told the jury it would hear during the trial that on New Year's Eve 2016, the complainant in this case attended along with her friend at a GAA club, where she met the accused man.

Ms Crowe said that the woman got on well with the accused man and was driven back to the man's house. She said that the woman was then subjected to an anal rape.

Counsel said the jury would hear evidence about how the woman asked him to stop, struggled with him and ended up on the floor having been on a couch. The woman remained in the accused's house during the night.

Ms Crowe said that the woman was driven by the accused man to her friend's house the following morning. She said the woman told her friend what had happened that day and made a complaint to gardaí the following day.

The trial continues tomorrow before Mr Justice Paul McDermott and the jury of five women and seven men.

Read More

30-year-old man charged with sexual exploitation of children

More in this section

Law and justice concept Man pleads guilty to 'spur of the moment' theft after stolen property was traced using smartphone app
EOHTransport47(1) 74-year-old man remanded on bail after stabbing in Blackpool
judge gavel on a blue wooden background Teen jailed for holding machine gun had 'level of knowledge' about firearms from 'Call of Duty'
#courtscourtcrimewestmeathrape

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 18, 2020

  • 12
  • 14
  • 25
  • 27
  • 40
  • 44
  • 2

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices