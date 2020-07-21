74-year-old man remanded on bail after stabbing in Blackpool

Patrick O'Sullivan was arrested after a stabbing incident in Blackpool on Monday
Gardaí arrested a 74-year-old man in relation to a stabbing incident in Blackpool, Cork. File Picture. 
Tuesday, July 21, 2020 - 16:23 PM
Liam Heylin

Gardaí investigating a serious stabbing incident in Blackpool in Cork on Monday afternoon where a 57-year-old man was hospitalised, arrested a 74-year-old man.

Patrick O’Sullivan, 74, with an address at 158 Kilnap Place, Farranree, Cork, was arrested by Detective Sergeant Kieran O’Sullivan and brought before Cork District Court this afternoon.

The defendant faces a single charge of assault causing harm to Cormac Daly at Dublin Street, Cork, on July 20.

Sergeant John Kelleher asked for the accused to be remanded on bail until September 15 to allow time for directions to be obtained from the Director of Public Prosecution.

Bail conditions consist of residing at Kilnap Place, staying away from the injured party, staying away from Annalee Grove, Mayfield, and from The Groves Bar in Blackpool.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, was appointed to represent the accused on free legal aid.

