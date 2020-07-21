68 people prosecuted in relation to child pornography last year

generic stock court news justice scales gavel law legal Picture: iStock
Tuesday, July 21, 2020 - 08:20 AM
Digital Desk staff

68 people were prosecuted in relation to child pornography last year.

Over the past three years, the Director of Public Prosecutions says 205 people were prosecuted for the offence.

According to Freedom of Information documents, there were 69 in 2017 and 68 in 2018.

Eve Farrelly, from the Child at Risk in Ireland Foundation, says the problem has gotten much worse in recent months.

“Our waiting lists for therapy have increased by 70% just through the pandemic," she said.

“And this for us is not the full sight of it. We would be concerned about what’s coming down the line.

“We know this is just the tip of the iceberg.

“But we don’t know how big the iceberg is just yet, and that’s really, really concerning.”

