Man in fifties injured in Cork stabbing incident

Man in fifties injured in Cork stabbing incident
Dublin Hill, Blackpool, in Cork City. Pic: Damian Coleman
Monday, July 20, 2020 - 19:48 PM
Olivia Kelleher

A man in his fifties has sustained serious injuries, after a stabbing incident at Dublin Street in Blackpool on the north side of Cork city.

The man received a stab wound to his torso shortly after 4pm today. The alarm was raised and Gardaí and the emergency services attended at the scene.

The man received medical treatment from paramedics, before being taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital (CUH).

His condition is described as being serious but not life-threatening.

Gardaí sealed off the street where the stabbing occurred, pending a full technical examination of the scene.

A man in his seventies was later arrested by Gardaí.

Door to door inquiries will be carried out, to ascertain if anyone living locally noticed suspicious activity.

Gardaí will also examine CCTV footage from the scene to track movements of individuals to and from the area at the time of the incident.

Read More

No new Covid-19 deaths for second consecutive day, six new cases confirmed

More in this section

Gavel, scales of justice and law books High Court rules that Clareman bought three houses with proceeds of crime
Prisoner Nurse who brought drugs into prison loses registration
Domestic abuse Woman punched and kicked for helping cousin move out

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 18, 2020

  • 12
  • 14
  • 25
  • 27
  • 40
  • 44
  • 2

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices