Man held in custody over fatal stabbing in south Dublin

A 32-year-old man has been remanded in custody after he was charged with murder in connection with a fatal stabbing in south Dublin in October.

Gardai were called to the scene of an incident on Loughlinstown Drive, where Derek Reddin, aged 31, was discovered with stab wounds following a row shortly after midnight on October 15 last.

Members of the armed support unit, local garda units and emergency services attended the scene but Mr Reddin, of Watson Drive, Killiney, Dublin, was pronounced dead a short time later.

Following directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Andrew Lacey from Riverside, Loughlinstown,Dublin, was charged on Sunday with murder.

He had initially been arrested and questioned last October but was released pending a file to the DPP.

He appeared before Judge Ann Watkin at Dun Laoghaire District Court yesterday morning. Details of his arrest and charge were furnished to the court by Detective Garda Stephen Ryan.

Mr Lacey, who has not yet indicated how he will plead, stood silently throughout the brief hearing. He was remanded in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court on Friday.

The judge agreed to grant him legal aid following an application by his barrister, Robert Crowley, who was instructed by solicitor Niall O’Connor.

A book of evidence needs to be completed by the DPP before he can be returned for trial to the Central Criminal Court.

The district court cannot grant bail in murder cases; an application would have to be brought before the High Court.

The deceased, Mr Reddin, worked as a volunteer for a group which helps people sleeping on the streets of Dublin.