Man tried to take daughter's pocket money for drink

A woman has secured a court order for the immediate eviction of her husband from the family home after he tried to forcibly take her 11-year-old daughter’s pocket money for drink.

The flashpoint involving the woman’s 11-year-old daughter's pocket money was the latest incident concerning the man where his alcohol problems have worsened in recent months.

Seeking the interim barring order at a family law court in Ennis, the woman said: “He has pissed, pooed, and vomited around the house on many occasions. My children see this.

"He has been drinking like this for the last four years but it has become increasingly worse in the last two months where he is now drinking continuously.” The woman and her children had left the home and stayed with a friend and in a refuge since the incident concerning the 11 year old’s pocket money and the mother told the the court: “I am in fear of him and I just want me and my children to be able to return to our home and be safe."

She told Judge Patrick Durcan: “I am scared for me and my children living in the same house - I don’t know what he is going to do next…

There is an immediate risk of harm to me and any dependent person.

Giving a background to the incident, the woman stated: “My husband started drinking on a recent Sunday and on the Monday morning he was very sick from drinking so we went out for a walk.

“He was asking me for money to buy drink and I said ‘no’. When we returned home, he started kicking the living room door. He asked my 11 year old daughter for her money and he tried to take her money but I got it.

"He followed me and tried to physically take the money off me and tried pulling my arm because I held it close to me. During this incident, I was pushed against a wall and had bruising up my upper left arm.

"Both my children saw this incident and we were crying, frightened and scared. My daughter asked him to stop at one stage. We were all stressed and anxious.

“This has happened many times before when he tried to physically take money from me for drink.”

Judge Durcan granted the interim barring order to the woman which gives the gardaí the power to evict the man from the home immediately and he can contest the barring order when it comes back before the court.