Man arrested in relation to Limerick shooting

A man in his 40s has been arrested in relation to a shooting in Limerick city last month.

On June 11, a man was shot at Long Pavement in Moyross.

The man arrested is being held at Henry Street Garda Station.

Gardaí are again appealing for anyone who was in the Long Pavement and Castle Street area to make contact.

They are particularly looking for road users with video footage, between 6.30pm and 7.30pm on 11th June, 2020 to contact them.

Gardaí are also appealing to anyone who may have seen a green Ford Galaxy in those areas to contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061-212 400 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.