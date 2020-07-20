Man arrested in relation to Limerick shooting

Man arrested in relation to Limerick shooting
A generic stock photo of a Garda in Dublin.
Monday, July 20, 2020 - 13:23 PM
Digital Desk staff

A man in his 40s has been arrested in relation to a shooting in Limerick city last month.

On June 11, a man was shot at Long Pavement in Moyross.

The man arrested is being held at Henry Street Garda Station.

Gardaí are again appealing for anyone who was in the Long Pavement and Castle Street area to make contact. 

They are particularly looking for road users with video footage, between 6.30pm and 7.30pm on 11th June, 2020 to contact them.

Gardaí are also appealing to anyone who may have seen a green Ford Galaxy in those areas to contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061-212 400 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Read More

Loftus Hall, claimed as Ireland's most haunted house, up for sale 

More in this section

Ballinhassig 19th July.jpg €7,150 of suspected drugs and cash seized in Ballinhassig
Buddy.jpg Gardaí seize €29,600 of suspected cannabis plant in Cork
dan%20generic%20garda%207(1) Man charged in relation to 2019 stabbing incident

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 18, 2020

  • 12
  • 14
  • 25
  • 27
  • 40
  • 44
  • 2

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices