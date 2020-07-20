€7,150 of suspected drugs and cash seized in Ballinhassig

€7,150 of suspected drugs and cash were seized in Ballinhassig, Co Cork on July 19, 2020. Picture: Gardaí
Monday, July 20, 2020 - 09:56 AM
Digital Desk staff

More than €7,000 of suspect drugs and cash has been seized in Cork.

Gardaí seized €5,250 of suspected cocaine and €1,900 in cash.

Gardaí from the West Cork Divisional Drugs Unit, assisted by the Southern Region Dog Unit, executed a search warrant at a house in Ballinhassig at around 4.30pm yesterday.

Gardaí said in a statement: “During the course of the search Gardaí seized €5,250 of cocaine, some of which had been split in small bags, and €1,900 in cash. Gardaí also seized a weighing scales and mixing agent.

“The Divisional Scenes of Crime Unit also attended and carried out an examination of the scene and photographed all of the seized items.

“All of the suspected drugs will now be sent for analysis.” 

Gardaí said that no arrests have been made but they are following a definite line of enquiry.    

Separately, gardaí seized €29,600 worth of suspected cannabis plants in Skibbereen yesterday.

Gardaí seize €29,600 of suspected cannabis plant in Cork

