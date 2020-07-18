Coroners earn almost €3.5m as inquest numbers rise in 2019

There was a 6% increase in the number of inquests held last year, according to Freedom of Information figures.

The number of inquests held in the 39 coroners courts across the country in 2018 was 2,092 and 2,225 in 2019.

According to the statistics, 777 were in Dublin and 349 were in Cork, with Galway and Limerick having the next most.

Carlow had the fewest, at just three.

Coroners were paid a total of just under €3.5m last year.

Dublin's Myra Cullinane got €412,000, while Cork city's Philip Comyn got just under €300,000.