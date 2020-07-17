Man arrested in connection with €2.5m drug seizure in Dublin

Gardaí have arrested a man as a result of their ongoing investigation following the seizure of drugs with an estimated street value of €2.5m yesterday.

Acting on intelligence, gardaí carried out a search of a residence in the Kingswood area of Dublin 22.

During the search gardaí discovered an assortment of drugs including:

4 kilos of vacuum packed cannabis with an estimated value of €680,000,

MDMA with an estimated value of €40,860,

pink Upjohn tablets valued at €22,146,

blue ecstasy tablets valued at €176,190,

pink powder for Upjohn tablets valued at €168,000,

white ecstasy tablets valued at €66,240,

ketamine valued at €60,000,

Xanax tablets valued at €81,700

and further ecstasy valued at €1,187,500.

Also seized was suspected drugs paraphernalia including a drugs press, mixing machine, weighing scales and storage material were also recovered.

This afternoon, gardaí arrested a man aged in his 20s in connection with their investigations.

He is currently being detained at Ronanstown Garda Station.