Roscommon truck firm liquidator 'not paid a penny' despite court order

The liquidator of a truck firm has not been paid “a penny piece” despite a High Court order more than two years ago that certain sums be paid to him, a judge said.

In January 2018, James and Anne Kelly, director of Kelly Trucks Ltd (in liquidation) of Strokestown, Co Roscommon, were both disqualified by the High Court from acting as company directors for seven-and-a-half years over the running of the firm.

The court also ordered they be made personally liable for the debts of the liquidated company which was involved in trucks sales, servicing repairs, and testing.

Liquidator Gerard Murphy said during that case the realisable assets of the company, estimated at €838,000, had "vanished without plausible explanation".

Today, Mr Justice Brian O'Moore said no money had been paid to Mr Murphy despite that January 2018 court order.

He was giving his written judgment in his dismissal earlier this year of a challenge to an application by Mr Murphy to wind up a company called Kelly Trucks Strokestown DAC.

This firm had been set up, along with another called Kelly Trucks Ballaghaderreen, simultaneously to the liquidation of Kelly Trucks Ltd. The directors of those two companies were the Kellys' children, James Junior and Patricia, and the new entities carried on the same business as the liquidated firm.

The court, as part of its 2018 order, directed that Kelly Trucks Strokestown Ltd pay to Kelly Trucks Ltd certain sums due to Mr Murphy.

As a result of a failure to pay those sums, Mr Murphy earlier this year brought an application seeking the winding up of Kelly Trucks Strokestown on the basis that he as liquidator of Kelly Trucks Ltd was owed some €172,000 arising from that January 2018 court order.

This was opposed by Ms Kelly who brought her own proceedings seeking numerous reliefs including that Mr Murphy be restrained from moving ahead with his new proceedings. She made numerous claims in her proceedings, including that previous court orders were obtained by fraud.

Mr Justice O'Moore refused her application in its entirety, saying Ms Kelly had not made out the relevant criteria for granting an injunction.

He said she had also sought the setting aside of previous court orders, including the one in January 2018, claiming fraud.

Those fraud claims were previously canvassed unsuccessfully by her before the courts and though she may be appealing those judgments, Mr Justice O'Moore said it was not for him to "second guess" the decisions of his High Court colleagues on precisely the same issues as she had raised before him.

The 2018 court order was not appealed and despite it, "not a penny piece" of the monies the court directed to be paid had been paid, he said.