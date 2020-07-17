Gardaí take two machine guns off the street

Gardaí seized two machine guns and ammunition in an operation believed to have saved lives.

One man was arrested in the operation, which was conducted by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau.

It is the latest operation by the specialist gangland unit in combating the activities of organised crime and preventing the loss of life.

A statement issued by Garda HQ said: “On Thursday, 16 July 2020, in the course of investigations being undertaken relating to organised and serious crime, personnel attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) searched a premises located in Dublin’s north inner city.

“In the course of this search, two firearms, believed to be machine guns, and a quantity of ammunition were located and seized.”

The statement said: ”One man, aged 48, was arrested in the course of this investigation.

"He was conveyed to Mountjoy Garda Station, where he remains detained, pursuant to the provisions of section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939/98, as amended.”

This allows for up to 72 hours detention.

Gardaí believe the seizure of machine guns and ammunition has prevented possible assassinations.

Commenting on the operation, Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll, who heads Organised and Serious Crime, said: "An Garda Síochána, through Organised and Serious Crime and the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau in particular, continues in it's unrelenting determination to take lethal firearms off the streets of Ireland in its ongoing efforts to keep people safe”.

Up to June this year, the DOCB seized 13 firearms and 2,000 rounds of ammunition and conducted two “threat to life” interventions, in which planned assassinations were prevented.

In addition, the bureau seized €3.6m in cash and €13.6m in drugs.

Since the DOCB was set up in March 2015, it seized 122 firearms and seized 5,000k rounds of ammunition.

The bureau also conducted 75 threat to life operations. A total of €182m of drugs have been seized and €14.2m in cash confiscated.