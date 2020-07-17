Drugs worth €2.5m seized in Dublin house search

Drugs worth almost €2.5m have been seized in west Dublin.

They were found during the search of a house in Kingswood yesterday.

Among the drugs seized were vacuum-packed cannabis worth €680,000; MDMA worth €40,000; and tablets and powder valued at more than €430,000.

There was also ketamine worth €60,000 and ecstasy valued at €1.1m.

As well as the drugs, paraphernalia including a drugs press, mixing machine, weighing scales and storage material were recovered.

No arrests have been made so far but a full investigation's underway.

Gardaí say they'll continue to detect and aggressively disrupt illegal drug dealing at all levels - and have committed to increasing resources to meet the challenge.