The drugs were seized after the search of a van at a traffic checkpoint.

One man, the driver, was arrested after the disocvery on the M9 motorway.

The van was travelling south and was stopped just after 5.30pm.

The drugs were found in vacuum packaging.

The arrested man is being held at Carlow Garda station this evening.

He is being detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Investigations are continuing.