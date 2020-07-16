Caretaker who abused primary school child jailed for 15 months

Caretaker who abused primary school child jailed for 15 months
The caretaker abused the boy during the school's summer holidays. Picture: iStock
Thursday, July 16, 2020 - 16:48 PM
Brion Hoban

The former caretaker of a primary school who sexually abused a child in the school's storage room has been jailed for 15 months.

Gerard Lennon, 76, was previously convicted for indecently assaulting four other boys in the period between 1969 and 1980.

Lennon of Bloomfield Avenue, South Circular Road, Dublin pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to indecent assault at St Patrick's National School, Drumcondra on a date unknown between June 1, 1978 and September 1, 1978.

Garda Anita Brannigan told Maddie Grant BL, prosecuting, that in the summer of 1978, the 12-year-old victim was passing by his school when he met Lennon. 

Lennon asked the boy to accompany him into the school's grounds and then brought the boy to a small storage room attached to the gymnasium.

He then removed the boy's trousers and began masturbating him, repeatedly asking the boy if it felt good.

In his victim impact statement, which Garda Brannigan read out, the victim said that after the assault he felt as though he had let himself down or let his family down. 

Victim impact statement 'a beautifully composed expression of darkness and regret'

He said the incident “knocked him off the rails” and that his whole life was derailed.

The victim said it feels as if he has lived someone else's life. 

He said the prospect of cross examination during a trial felt trivial while admitting to himself that he did not live his own life was terrifying.

"The little boy has been locked away and frozen in silence ever since” and that the boy “did not grow up”, he said.

Lennon has four previous convictions for indecently assaulting four boys in the period between 1969 and 1980. 

In 1999 he was sentenced to four years imprisonment for these offences.

Luigi Rea BL, defending, said he was instructed to apologise on his client's behalf for his behaviour. 

Counsel submitted that in light of the stage of his client's life and the passage of time that a fully suspended sentence might be appropriate.

Judge Melanie Greally said the victim impact statement was “a beautifully composed expression of the darkness, disquiet and regret” that the victim experienced throughout his adolescence and adult life which he traces back to the summer of 1978.

Judge Greally said the case was aggravated by Lennon's breach of the position of trust held by him, the youth and innocence of the victim and the profound effect the offence had on him.

She noted the maximum sentence for the offence of indecent assault committed at that time is two years imprisonment. 

She acknowledged that the acts committed did not put the incident in the upper range of seriousness for this offence and sentenced Lennon to 15 months imprisonment.

Read More

High Court judge expresses his condolences to family of Sophie Toscan du Plantier

More in this section

Cocaine in plastic packet on black background Motorist jailed for six months after €4k cocaine found under gearstick lining
Hot cup of coffee or tea Man threw hot coffee into girlfriend's face as she broke up with him
judge gavel on a blue wooden background Judge strikes out Clontarf residents' case against minister

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, July 15, 2020

  • 9
  • 14
  • 15
  • 23
  • 27
  • 38
  • 33

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices