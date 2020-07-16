Caretaker who abused primary school child jailed for 15 months

The former caretaker of a primary school who sexually abused a child in the school's storage room has been jailed for 15 months.

Gerard Lennon, 76, was previously convicted for indecently assaulting four other boys in the period between 1969 and 1980.

Lennon of Bloomfield Avenue, South Circular Road, Dublin pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to indecent assault at St Patrick's National School, Drumcondra on a date unknown between June 1, 1978 and September 1, 1978.

Garda Anita Brannigan told Maddie Grant BL, prosecuting, that in the summer of 1978, the 12-year-old victim was passing by his school when he met Lennon.

Lennon asked the boy to accompany him into the school's grounds and then brought the boy to a small storage room attached to the gymnasium.

He then removed the boy's trousers and began masturbating him, repeatedly asking the boy if it felt good.

In his victim impact statement, which Garda Brannigan read out, the victim said that after the assault he felt as though he had let himself down or let his family down.

Victim impact statement 'a beautifully composed expression of darkness and regret'

He said the incident “knocked him off the rails” and that his whole life was derailed.

The victim said it feels as if he has lived someone else's life.

He said the prospect of cross examination during a trial felt trivial while admitting to himself that he did not live his own life was terrifying.

"The little boy has been locked away and frozen in silence ever since” and that the boy “did not grow up”, he said.

Lennon has four previous convictions for indecently assaulting four boys in the period between 1969 and 1980.

In 1999 he was sentenced to four years imprisonment for these offences.

Luigi Rea BL, defending, said he was instructed to apologise on his client's behalf for his behaviour.

Counsel submitted that in light of the stage of his client's life and the passage of time that a fully suspended sentence might be appropriate.

Judge Melanie Greally said the victim impact statement was “a beautifully composed expression of the darkness, disquiet and regret” that the victim experienced throughout his adolescence and adult life which he traces back to the summer of 1978.

Judge Greally said the case was aggravated by Lennon's breach of the position of trust held by him, the youth and innocence of the victim and the profound effect the offence had on him.

She noted the maximum sentence for the offence of indecent assault committed at that time is two years imprisonment.

She acknowledged that the acts committed did not put the incident in the upper range of seriousness for this offence and sentenced Lennon to 15 months imprisonment.