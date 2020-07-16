Man accused of possessing gun used to shoot Lyra McKee appears before court

Murdered journalist Lyra McKee. Picture: Chiho Tang/Oranga Creative/PA Wire
Thursday, July 16, 2020 - 12:09 PM
PA

A man charged with possession of the gun used to murder journalist Lyra McKee has been granted bail after appearing before a district judge.

Niall Sheerin, 27, from Tyrconnell Street in Londonderry, appeared at Derry Magistrates’ Court via video-link on Thursday morning.

He is charged with possessing a firearm in suspicious circumstances and possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life.

A detective constable, who said he could connect Sheerin to the charges, told the court that DNA traces linked to the accused were found on the gun and the magazine.

The Hammerli X-Esse .22 pistol was discovered during searches in the Ballymagroarty area of Derry last month.

Following a 45-minute remand hearing, District Judge Steven Keown granted bail under several conditions, including a ban on Sheerin entering Derry city.

Ms McKee, 29, was shot dead by dissident republicans in Derry in April 2019 as she observed rioting in the Creggan area of the city.

The extremist group that styles itself the New IRA was responsible for the murder.

In February, a 52-year-old man appeared in court in the city charged with the author’s murder.

