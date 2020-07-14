Cocaine and heroin seized after search of Cork apartment

Cocaine and heroin seized after search of Cork apartment
The drugs seized in Cork city yesterday. Photo: An Garda Siochána
Tuesday, July 14, 2020 - 10:59 AM
Gardaí have arrested a man and seized €1,550 of suspected cocaine and heroin in Cork city.

Shortly before 10pm yesterday, gardaí from the City Centre Policing Unit in Cork city, assisted by the Armed Support Unit, executed a search warrant at an apartment on Cove Street.

During the search, gardaí seized €1,250 of suspected heroin and eight wraps of suspected heroin worth €300. 

Gardaí also seized a weighing scales and a mobile phone.

The suspected drugs will now be sent for analysis.

A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested and brought to Bridewell Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

