Two men released without charge in Dundalk fire incident

Two men released without charge in Dundalk fire incident
The house in Clontygora Court in Dundalk which was completely damaged by fire.
Monday, July 13, 2020 - 22:17 PM
digital desk

Two men arrested in connection with a fire incident that occurred at a residence in Dundalk Co Louth earlier this month were released without charge.

A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Gardaí however are holding two other men arrested as part of the investigation overnight charged with separate issues.

Both men will appear in Dundalk District Court tomorrow morning. 

Investigations are continuing.

Four men arrested in connection with fire incident at Dundalk house

Four men in their 20s were arrested today in connection with an incident Co Louth on Sunday, July 5.

Gardaí are investigating a criminal damage by fire incident that occurred at a residence in Dundalk earlier this month.

At 3.35am on July 5, a house on Clontygora Court caught fire after residents in the surrounding area reportedly heard a loud bang.

The five occupants of the house were taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, with what are described as non-life threatening injuries.

No other injuries to persons was reported and the fire was extinguished by local Fire Services.

The house was significantly damaged during this incident.

Two men are currently detained at Dundalk Garda Station while the other two men are detained at Drogheda Garda Station. 

All four are detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Read More

Man arrested and cocaine worth €3.5k seized in Cork city

More in this section

Garda stock Man charged with stabbing in north Dublin
Lyra McKee book Man accused of possessing gun used to shoot Lyra McKee appears before court
FAI attend Sport Committee John Delaney must detail actions regarding inspection of seized files

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, July 15, 2020

  • 9
  • 14
  • 15
  • 23
  • 27
  • 38
  • 33

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices