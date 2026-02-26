Irish people attend average of five funerals a year, with people in Kerry and Limerick going to more

Some 90% of respondents believe every family should have the right to deliver a eulogy at the funeral mass of a family member.

Thu, 26 Feb, 2026 - 01:00
Neil Michael

The Irish attend an average of five funerals a year, and people in Kerry go to the most.

The chances of mourners attending those funerals believing in ghosts is also significant, a survey by website Rip.ie reveals.

While nearly two-thirds of the 3,387 surveyed said they believed in heaven, and 16% believed in hell, a further 12% said they believed in ghosts.

The survey was conducted to find information on people’s attitudes to funerals, to mark the 20th anniversary of the bereavement notices website, as well as a new podcast called Parting Words.

A very Irish phenomenon: Looking back on 20 years of RIP.ie
'I have no regrets. I loved my mam so much': Niamh Drohan on losing her mother to bowel cancer

In season one, guests include broadcaster Miriam O’Callaghan and Limerick author Sarah Corbett Lynch, whose father Jason Corbett was killed by his wife and father-in-law in North Carolina in 2015. 

When asked how long the eulogy should be, 45% said it should be six to 10 minutes, while 41% said it should be under five.

Almost a fifth of people also believe black should always be worn at funerals, and they should be sombre events.

While on average, Irish people attended five funerals in the past year, that figure varies from a low of three in Dublin to more than six in Kerry and Limerick.

Richie Kelly, Head of RIP.ie from the Irish Times Group, said the findings should provide some food for thought.

He said: “It’s clear that the vast majority support the right to deliver a short tribute about their loved ones and an opportunity to say goodbye to them in their own words.

Most funerals in Ireland take place over three days, and 84% of people believe this is about the right time.

However, 14% believe this is too fast, while 1% think it is too slow.

Latest

Most Read

