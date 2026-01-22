Teenage girl hospitalised after being struck by car in Co Meath

A teenage girl was hospitalised with non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car in Dunshaughlin, Co Meath.

Thu, 22 Jan, 2026 - 21:46
Liz Dunphy

A teenage girl has been hospitalised after being struck by a car on Thursday evening.

The teenager, who is under 18, was walking in Dunshaughlin, Co Meath, when the collision occurred.

